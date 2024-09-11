Officers seize 432 kilograms of dried cannabis valued at $1.4M in Moncton

New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety officers recently seized more than 432 kilograms of dried cannabis in Moncton in what they believe is the largest such seizure in Atlantic Canada.

According to a news release from the New Brunswick government, peace officers executed a search warrant at a Moncton residence on Aug. 30. They arrested a 45-year-old woman from Scarborough, Ont., a 53-year-old man from Markham, Ont., and a 68-year-old man from Scarborough, Ont., at the scene.

Officers seized:

432.43 kilograms of cannabis bud valued at more than $1.4 million

$143,485 in cash

8,080 pre-rolled cannabis joints

1,658 edible products

one kilogram of THC crystals

925 electronic vape products

540 grams of hashish

241 grams of cannabis derivatives

New Brunswick peace officers seized hundreds of edible cannabis products in Moncton on Aug. 30, 2024. (Source: New Brunswick government)

Officers believe the products were set to go to more than 30 unlicensed dispensaries in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec.

“This seizure will disrupt the distribution network of dozens of unlicensed cannabis dispensaries, not only in New Brunswick but throughout Canada,” said Public Safety Minister Kris Austin in the release. “This is crucial, as illegal cannabis contributes to and supports organized crime.”

The release says all three arrested will face charges under the section 354 of the Criminal Code (possession of property obtained by crime) and under the federal Cannabis Act. They are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.

