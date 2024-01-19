Officers seize 500 hydromorphone pills, 8 handguns in house search: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP
    A 50-year-old man is facing several drug and weapon charges after police searched a home and vehicle in Lower Sackville, N.S.

    According to an RCMP news release, police executed a search warrant on a Tache Street home and on a vehicle parked on Dispensing Way as part of an ongoing investigation around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

    Police arrested the man outside the residence

    “During the arrest, officers seized 10 grams of cocaine pre-packaged for distribution and 20 hydromorphone pills,” Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

    “During the search of the man’s vehicle, officers located an additional 12 grams of cocaine pre-packaged for distribution.”

    Police say they searched the property and found:

    • more than 500 hydromorphone pills
    • more than 30 grams of cocaine
    • eight handguns
    • a loaded shotgun
    • more than $4,000 in cash
    • scales

    Terry Michel Danny Cousineau was charged with:

    • two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • two counts of failing to report losing a firearm
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • two counts of transfer of a firearm without authority
    • eight counts of careless use of a firearm
    • eight counts of careless storage of a firearm

    Cousineau was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

