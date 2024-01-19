Officers seize 500 hydromorphone pills, 8 handguns in house search: N.S. RCMP

A 50-year-old man is facing several drug and weapon charges after police searched a home and vehicle in Lower Sackville, N.S.

According to an RCMP news release, police executed a search warrant on a Tache Street home and on a vehicle parked on Dispensing Way as part of an ongoing investigation around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police arrested the man outside the residence

“During the arrest, officers seized 10 grams of cocaine pre-packaged for distribution and 20 hydromorphone pills,” Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

“During the search of the man’s vehicle, officers located an additional 12 grams of cocaine pre-packaged for distribution.”

Police say they searched the property and found:

more than 500 hydromorphone pills

more than 30 grams of cocaine

eight handguns

a loaded shotgun

more than $4,000 in cash

scales

Terry Michel Danny Cousineau was charged with:

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime

two counts of failing to report losing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of transfer of a firearm without authority

eight counts of careless use of a firearm

eight counts of careless storage of a firearm

Cousineau was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

