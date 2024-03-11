One person still sleeping rough at Halifax encampment: city

Two weeks after the Halifax Regional Municipality officially de-designated five encampment sites in the city, only one person is still residing in Grand Parade.

According to a news release from the city, roughly 55 people were living in the encampment sites on Feb. 7 and on Monday morning four people were still “sleeping rough” at Grand Parade.

By 1 p.m., one person remained at the site.

“Municipal staff are continuing to work with the province and their service providers to provide this person with resources and supports for them to accept an indoor option, if they choose to do so,” the release reads.

The city cut off power at the Grand Parade site on March 1.

According to the release, Grand Parade, Victoria Park, the Geary Street green space, and the Correctional Centre Park are closed to the public for remediation. The release notes the work at Victoria Park in particular is expected to take several months due to “the heavy use of the site as an encampment.”

Saunders Park, Beaufort Avenue Park, and Martins Park are open to the public.

People will be able to access St. Paul’s Church and city hall at Grand Parade.

