ATLANTIC
More

    • One person still sleeping rough at Halifax encampment: city

    Grand Parade
    Share

    Two weeks after the Halifax Regional Municipality officially de-designated five encampment sites in the city, only one person is still residing in Grand Parade.

    According to a news release from the city, roughly 55 people were living in the encampment sites on Feb. 7 and on Monday morning four people were still “sleeping rough” at Grand Parade.

    By 1 p.m., one person remained at the site.

    “Municipal staff are continuing to work with the province and their service providers to provide this person with resources and supports for them to accept an indoor option, if they choose to do so,” the release reads.

    The city cut off power at the Grand Parade site on March 1.

    According to the release, Grand Parade, Victoria Park, the Geary Street green space, and the Correctional Centre Park are closed to the public for remediation. The release notes the work at Victoria Park in particular is expected to take several months due to “the heavy use of the site as an encampment.”

    Saunders Park, Beaufort Avenue Park, and Martins Park are open to the public.

    People will be able to access St. Paul’s Church and city hall at Grand Parade.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News