Operation Warm arrives at Central Spryfield Elementary School

More than 300 brand new winter coats arrived at Central Spryfield Elementary School in Nova Scotia on Thursday morning.

It was a special delivery from FedEx.

“Every student in this school will receive a coat,” said FedEx Atlantic Canada Senior Manager Darryl Smallbrook.

The non-profit organization Operation Warm has collaborated with FedEx to provide the winter coats.

What did the students like best?

“The pink colour,” said one Primary student.

“It fits me,” added her classmate.

According to Smallbrook, this coat giveaway is one of eight events across the country.

“In total, there will be 18,000 coats going out to kids this winter,” said Smallbrook.

School Principal Karen Muldowney-Doran said the winter coats address an urgent need.

“Our kids, as you can see today, are so excited,” said Muldowney-Doran.

This school, like the overall community where it is located, represents many layers of economic and social diversity.

“We have families at our school here in Central Spryfield from more than 30 different countries,” said Muldowney-Doran, who added the teachers and staff take seriously the responsibility tied to community support. “Many students, this will be their first winter here. So having some thing really warm will likely make a huge difference.”

Muldowney-Doran could see the smiles on many faces as she looked around the gymnasium.

“It’s about taking care of the whole child and the whole family. We partner with our families in our community.”