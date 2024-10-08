ATLANTIC
More

    • Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper

    Share

    International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.

    “I just got let go from the Halifax Chronicle Herald after almost 30 years,” de Adder said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

    de Adder, who was recently awarded the Order of Canada, was released by Postmedia, which purchased SaltWire Media earlier this year. Numerous editorial positions have been cut since the ownership change.

    de Adder’s cartoons have been featured in the Washington Post, the Toronto Star and the Globe and Mail, among others.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News