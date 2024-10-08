Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper

International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.

“I just got let go from the Halifax Chronicle Herald after almost 30 years,” de Adder said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

de Adder, who was recently awarded the Order of Canada, was released by Postmedia, which purchased SaltWire Media earlier this year. Numerous editorial positions have been cut since the ownership change.

de Adder’s cartoons have been featured in the Washington Post, the Toronto Star and the Globe and Mail, among others.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.