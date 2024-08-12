Ottawa provides $6.7 million for Nova Scotia organizations helping homeless veterans

HALIFAX -

The federal government is providing $6.7 million to two programs that assist homeless veterans in Nova Scotia.

One group, Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada), is getting $5.2 million to help veterans experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of being homeless.

The organization offers rental supplements and case management services for veterans, and helps connect them with medical help and temporary housing.

Landing Strong Cooperative Ltd., a non-profit that offers mental health and trauma care for veterans, is getting $1.5 million for its programs that provide financial assistance for housing and other basic needs.

The funding is from the $79.1 million Veteran Homelessness Program announced by Ottawa in April 2023.

The five-year federal program included $72.9 million for rent supplements and counselling services and $6.2 million for research on veteran homelessness.

In a news release Monday, Sean Fraser, the federal housing minister, said veterans are owed "a safe and affordable place to call home."

"The two projects announced today will ensure they receive the stability and support they deserve."

Debbie Lowther, co-founder of VETS Canada, said the funding will allow her organization to continue supporting veterans and retired RCMP officers.

"We believe that we, as do all Canadians who are in a position to help, have an obligation to support the men and women who wore the uniform when they are in need," Lowther said.

According to the 2021 Census, there were an estimated 461,240 Canadian veterans, about 2,600 of whom were experiencing homelessness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

