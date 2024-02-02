ATLANTIC
    • Overnight parking ban in Halifax on Saturday

    A No Parking sign can be seen in Innisfil, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 (CTV News) A No Parking sign can be seen in Innisfil, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 (CTV News)
    For the fourth time in a week, drivers in Halifax won’t be allowed to park on the street overnight.

    According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, the overnight parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday in Zone 1 — Central and Zone 2 — Non-Central. Crews will be clearing the sidewalks and roads during this time.

    Vehicles that interfere with snow-clearing operations can be towed.

