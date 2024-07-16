P.E.I. bans cellphones in classrooms for fall

Students in Prince Edward Island will not be allowed to use cellphones in classrooms this upcoming school year.

According to a news release from the province, an updated policy will ban cellular devices in classrooms, although teachers will be able to allow students in Grade 7-12 to use them for educational purposes.

“In an increasingly modern and technologically advanced world, cellphone use has become a staple in our day to day lives, including our Island classrooms,” said Natalie Jameson, minister of Education and Early Years, in the release. “We know that these devices can be a powerful tool, but we also know that they are becoming an all-too-common distraction in our classrooms. The decision to limit the use of when cellphones should be used in our Island schools is another important step forward to improve healthy and safe learning experiences and environments for Island students, teachers and staff alike.”

The policy does make room for cellphone use in the case of special education and medical reasons.

P.E.I. is following in the steps of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, which limited cellphone use in classrooms in May and June, respectively.

