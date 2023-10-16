P.E.I. clawing back $4.5 million in mistaken overpayments to municipalities

The province of Prince Edward Island is planning to claw back millions in property tax transfer payments after an accounting error saw the government hand out more than it should have. About a third, 23, of municipalities on P.E.I. have been impacted by the error.

The province collects property tax on behalf of the municipalities and then passes on their share. Last year, provincial officials were working on a new estimate model for advance payments, but there was an error which caused the province to give out more than it should have to the affected towns, cities, and rural municipalities.

The plan is to reduce transfer payments to municipalities over the next two years to make up the difference.

It comes at the same time the Federation of PEI Municipalities is negotiating with the province to increase those payments. They say they need more money to continue to provide the services they’re responsible for. Municipalities are calling on the province to take responsibility for the loss and not take the money back, instead offering the money as a good faith gesture.

CTV News reached out to a number of municipalities but none could provide an interview by deadline, though some issued statements in support of the federation’s position.

In a statement late this afternoon, the province acknowledged the error, saying they caught it during their annual accounting reconciliation.

It says a total of $4.53 million was accidentally transferred to municipalities. Officials estimate that represents roughly five per cent of their annual payment amounts.

That statement also says they’re willing to work with municipalities which can’t meet the two year repayment schedule, but there was no indication they’d be able to keep the money.

