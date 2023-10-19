P.E.I. COVID-19 review makes multiple recommendations

A review of practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island long-term care facilities has made 17 recommendations to improve patient care.

The provincial government committed in February to forming the Long-Term Care COVID-19 External Review Panel.

The report says that health-care services and patient quality of life deteriorated during the pandemic.

It also says staffing was insufficient to balance the demands of the pandemic with resident care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.