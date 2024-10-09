P.E.I. education minister seeks federal Conservative nomination, premier shuffles cabinet

ATLANTIC
    Natalie Jameson throws her hands up in joy after winning the PEI byelection for Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris) Natalie Jameson throws her hands up in joy after winning the PEI byelection for Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris)
    More than five years after she won her seat in the Prince Edward Island government, Natalie Jameson is seeking a federal party nomination.

    Jameson, who serves as the minister of Education and Early Years, and the Status of Women, announced she is running for the Conservative Party nomination. She will be resigning from the provincial cabinet.

    “I want to thank Premier King and my incredible colleagues for all the support, and to everyone who’s encouraged me to take this next step,” Jameson announced in a Facebook post.

    Jameson was first elected in the Charlottetown-Hillsborough riding in 2019 and was re-elected in 2023. She has served as the minister of Environment, Water and Climate Change, and the minster responsible for Charlottetown.

    “I would like to thank Natalie for her five years of service to our province as a cabinet minister, and I look forward to having her continue to contribute on our Caucus team,” Premier Dennis King said in a news release. “I know that Natalie will continue to serve as a strong advocate for her constituents.”

    Cabinet changes

    In the wake of Jameson’s announcement, King said Rob Lanz will now serve as the minister of Education and Early Years. Other cabinet changes include:

    • Steven Myers is the minister of Housing, Land and Communities
    • Zack Bell is the minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture
    • Cory Deagle is the minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade
    • Gilles Arsenault is the minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action
    • Jenn Redmon is the minister responsible for the Status of Women. She will also continue to serve as the minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population.

