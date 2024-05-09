P.E.I. explores more trapping rules

Prince Edward Island is exploring changes to how animals are trapped after the high-profile death of a dog in an illegal trap.

Trapping has long been a part of island life, but a recent petition with hundreds of signatures is asking legislators to end the practice.

Pierre-Yves Daoust, the researcher responsible for a report into trapping and snaring on P.E.I. spoke with legislators Thursday. He noted the regulations already in place and said there are some cases when trapping is a necessity, such as with aggressive coyotes and diseased animals.

There are no recorded incidents of racoon rabies on P.E.I.

“It is highly plausible,” said Daoust, a wildlife pathologist. “Like anything, you want to prevent rather than treat the problem.”

He said those efforts are much more useful when there is already a group of experienced trappers operating in the area.

John LeLacheur, a representative with the Prince Edward Island Trappers’ Association, was also on hand to defend the practice.

“I’m not sure if I really want to bother even defending trapping anymore. It’s been frustrating the last few years, but I do want to defend trappers,” said LeLacheur. “They are hardworking individuals. Most times they’re trying to help out their community.”

He called for better regulations on roaming dogs, especially in wilderness areas where they can be a major problem for wildlife.

He said trapping isn’t the biggest risk to off-leash dogs.

“Biggest risk to dogs, you talk to any veterinarian, it's traffic,” said LeLacheur.

Many of the incidents of dog deaths have been in illegal traps, something he said a ban on legal trapping wouldn’t address.

The trapping season on P.E.I. opens in the fall. Any changes to the regulations would be expected to happen before then.

