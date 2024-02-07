P.E.I. fire department warns public about fundraising scam

The Charlottetown Fire Department is warning the public about a phone scam connected to the recent snowstorm.

According to a Wednesday news release from the City of Charlottetown, the scam involves a caller who claims to be fundraising for the fire department in response to the heavy snowfall in the region. The city says the fire department would never ask residents for direct financial donations.

“It’s disheartening that fraudsters are attempting to take advantage of our residents’ and businesses’ goodwill towards our community and CFD,” says Fire Chief Tim Mamye. “If we run a fundraiser, we make sure we publicize it through the local media and social media. You should never be discouraged from calling one of our fire stations to ask if we’re fundraising for anything; it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Anyone who receives suspicious phone calls is asked to contact police at 902-629-4172. If someone suspects a scam, they should stop all communication with the scammer immediately.

