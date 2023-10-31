P.E.I. hospitals, emergency departments overcapacity: province

Prince Edward Island is warning anyone with “less severe illness” that they should expect longer wait times to see a physician in an emergency department due to overcapacity.

According to a press release from the province, increased patient volumes have resulted in overcapacity at Health PEI Emergency Departments and hospitals. The increased volumes also mean more patients will have to wait in the emergency department for a hospital bed.

The province says people will be assessed in the emergency department by a triage nurse and those with more serious injuries or illnesses will be seen more quickly.

People who need less urgent care are advised to visit a pharmacy or a walk-in clinic, or make an appointment with their primary care provider. People without a primary care provider can use the Health PEI Virtual care program through Maple.