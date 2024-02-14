P.E.I. hosts global island summit

Prince Edward Island will host a global summit on island sustainability this spring.

According to a news release from the province, P.E.I. will host the 2024 Global Sustainable Islands Summit on May 22 and 23 at Crowbush. The event brings together leaders, innovators, and startup companies from around the world to discuss solutions for island communities.

“We have big goals to reach net zero emissions in our province by 2040 and to be a leading force in renewable energy and clean tech worldwide,” said Steven Myers, minister of environment, energy and climate action, in the release. “Anyone who lives on an island knows we face unique challenges due to our changing climates. I believe the more we share ideas and collaborate, the easier it will be to find groundbreaking solutions to deal with coastal hazards and reduce carbon emissions.”

The meeting is part of several global conferences held through Island Innovation, a company that focuses on sustainability for island communities.

“Over the past few years P.E.I. has strived to be at the leading edge of sustainable development with its net-zero policies, and we are excited to highlight this and the range of projects, challenges, and solutions that island communities like theirs are putting forward on a global stage,” said James Ellsmoor, CEO and founder of Island Innovation.

Tickets to the event are available at the Island Innovation website.