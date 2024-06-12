P.E.I. launches children’s food program for summer

ATLANTIC
    Prince Edward Island has launched a food program for children this summer.

    According to a news release from the province, the Children’s Summer Food program offers precooked, frozen meals for families with school-age children. Meals will be delivered every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between July 3 and Aug. 28.

    “Ensuring that children have access to healthy and nutritious food is vital for their health and wellbeing,” said Barb Ramsay, minister of social development and seniors, in the release. “This program supports families throughout the summer while school is on break and the School Food Program is not running.

    “We know there are Island families struggling to put food on the table in this time of high food prices, and this program is an important part of promoting equitable access to food.”

    Someone must be present to receive the meal deliveries as food will not be left unattended due to safety reasons. Families can register for the program here.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

