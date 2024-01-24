P.E.I. launches survey to develop contraception program

Prince Edward Island is asking residents to participate in an online survey to develop a new contraception program.

According to a Wednesday news release from the province, the survey will help the government better understand potential financial barriers people can face when accessing prescription contraceptives.

“There is often an upfront cost associated with prescription contraceptives that not everyone may be able to afford,” said Mark McLane, minister of health and wellness, in the release. “We want to identify how we can best support those who use, or wish to use, prescription contraceptives, without cost being a barrier.”

The survey questions will look at how to make it easier to access contraceptives and what kinds of contraceptives are being used by the public.

“Our communities here in P.E.I. need better access to effective and evidence-based contraception,” said Dr. Michelle Murray, program medical lead for Sexual Health, Options and Reproductive Services, in the release. “We know that many folks are struggling financially. Supporting the cost of prescription contraceptives would help individuals make the best contraceptive choices for themselves and their families.”

