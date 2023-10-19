P.E.I. long-term care COVID-19 response reasonable, but harmful to residents: report
A long-awaited report into how Prince Edward Island handled the COVID-19 pandemic in its long-term care homes says that while the province’s response was reasonable, it was too severe in its impact on residents.
Long-term care homes saw some of the harshest effects of the pandemic, both in terms of restrictions and deaths, but the arms-length probe of the response focuses more on the harms done by extreme infection control measures.
“Keeping people safe is the objective, but not at all costs,” said Michele Dorsey, review panel chair.
The report authors acknowledge the deaths in long-term care, but doesn't focus on them, instead looking at how standards of care fell under infection control measures, pandemic staffing shortages, and the effect of extreme isolation.
The report says the measures were reasonable, but recommends against ever using such extreme measures again, even in another pandemic.
“Big blanket rules that we put in place during these times of pandemic need to be more nuanced,” said Dorsey. “We need to respect the right of people to live with a little bit of risk in their own homes.”
The report outlines 17 recommendations in four key areas: resident-centered care, infection control, workforce recovery, and oversight.
The province accepted the report when they received it in August. Officials say they're already acting on it by creating a new Long Term Care Sector Council, expected within the next couple of months.
“To help work on the recommendations. That’s their role, is to collaborate and then inform, develop, implement the recommendations,” said Christina Phillips, director of Seniors Health. “We need them right from the get go.”
One of the biggest takeaways from the report was wide gaps in care standards across the long-term care industry. The report calls for sweeping regulatory changes to bring all homes up to the same standard.
The report is still new and officials say it will take years to develop the plans to follow its recommendations, but it’s hoped that it will improve the long-term care situation on the island well into the future.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Canada evacuates 41 diplomats and their families from India: Joly
Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their family members from India, after New Delhi threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
DEVELOPING Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
Canada issues 'avoid all travel' advisory for Lebanon as fighting intensifies with Israel
Canadians are being urged to avoid all travel to Lebanon in an updated travel advisory as fighting intensifies along the country's border with Israel.
Concerns over housing, environment take different turns as Canadians feel financial strain: Nanos
Housing has become the second highest area of concern for Canadians, closely following inflation, according to weekly tracking by Nanos Research. This month, concern for the environment dropped steeply amid widespread financial strain.
Canada working to determine what happened with Gaza hospital blast: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market
Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.
'Drop in the ocean': UN-backed aid could soon enter Gaza from Egypt, but only at a trickle for now
U.S. President Joe Biden says he struck a deal with his Egyptian counterpart to allow a first run of 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, which Israel sealed off after the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
Toronto
-
Hate crimes have increased since start of Israel-Hamas war: Toronto police chief
The number of hate crime calls to Toronto police has risen since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out earlier this month, the police chief has said.
-
Doug Ford served cease-and-desist letter by NDP MPP Sarah Jama
Ontario MPP Sarah Jama has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Premier Doug Ford over what she is calling “defamatory” remarks that accuse her of having a history of antisemitism.
-
Ontario Catholic school teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has voted in favour of authorizing a strike action, if necessary, according to a statement made by the group Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary assault victim located, suspect in custody after manhunt
Calgary police say an assault victim who sought help near the Telus Spark science centre on Monday has been located and is safe, and a suspect is in custody.
-
Some Alberta pharmacists cancelling COVID-19 vaccine appointments amid supply shortages
Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout for booster immunizations began on Monday, but pharmacies across the province are already experiencing shortages of supply with some being forced to cancel appointments.
-
Calgary's snow-clearing plan includes 3 new things for 2023
Officials with the City of Calgary say crews are ready to start clearing snowy roads when we get our first blast of winter.
Montreal
-
McGill halts French-language program as Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Canadian MP calls on Quebec to reverse course on tuition hike
Federal MP Anthony Housefather called Quebec's measure to raise tuition for out-of-province university students short-sighted and that it will not do anything to stop the decline of French. He is calling on the Francois Legault government to reverse course.
-
Calgary teen who dreamed of studying at McGill now looking elsewhere after Quebec's new tuition policy
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
Edmonton
-
Repeat sexual offender released in Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service has issued an alert about a sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple public warnings.
-
Campbell 'earned' start for Oilers in Philadelphia following 43-save win, coach says
Jay Woodcroft rarely confirms his lineup before a game, but the Edmonton Oilers bench boss left little doubt Thursday that Jack Campbell is his goalie against the Philadelphia Flyers.
-
Edmonton sets modern-day record for number of 'warm' days
It's not an all-time record, but it IS a modern-day record.
Northern Ontario
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
Suspect in fatal stabbing appears in Sault Ste. Marie court
The man charged with a random murder in Sault Ste. Marie last month made a court appearance Thursday.
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
London
-
Pickup truck crashes into east London, Ont. building
No injuries were reported after a pickup truck collided with a building in east London, Ont. Thursday.
-
Bayfield, Ont. restaurant suffers extensive damage following fire
A popular Bayfield eatery has been gutted by a recent fire.
-
Car flips onto roof in north London crash
Witnesses told CTV News the BMW was heading south along Richmond Street and tried to make a left turn onto North Centre Road when it was struck.
Winnipeg
-
Former Premier Heather Stefanson's Instagram account hacked
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson says her Instagram account has been hacked.
-
Northern Manitoba daycare centre damaged by fire: RCMP investigating
RCMP say a fire at a daycare centre in a northern Manitoba community is considered suspicious.
-
Manitoba premier eyes makeover at Crown corporation, a 'hug' for the public sector
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is looking at shaking up the board of the provincial Crown corporation that provides vehicle insurance.
Ottawa
-
Senators owner says there's 'alignment' on goal to build new NHL arena in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says the fans, politicians and the National Capital Commission appear to be in "alignment" on the desire to build a new arena in downtown Ottawa.
-
Ontario Catholic school teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has voted in favour of authorizing a strike action, if necessary, according to a statement made by the group Thursday.
-
Ottawa man, 76, charged with sexual assault
A 76-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to alleged sexual assaults that occurred while he was volunteering for an organization that cares for people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities, Ottawa police say.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper to retire
Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper announced his retirement during a news conference on Thursday.
-
Sask. MLA: Only 'gay agenda' is keeping 'queer and trans kids alive'
Saskatchewan's only out, gay MLA spoke for nearly six hours Wednesday as the province's opposition NDP continued to delay the passage of a controversial piece of legislation.
-
Labour groups vow to make Sask. Party 'uncomfortable' if pronoun bill proceeds
Leaders from the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour and the Service Employers International Union West (SEIU-West) say they will turn up the heat if the province shields its controversial pronoun rules by invoking the notwithstanding clause.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pedestrian dead after crash sends car into Downtown Eastside store
One person is dead after a collision in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Thursday morning.
-
Driver in critical condition after 'serious' Coquitlam crash
A crash in Coquitlam sent three people to hospital Thursday morning, including a driver who suffered critical injuries.
-
Man charged in Victoria arson spree facing 2 more arson charges in Nanaimo
A 42-year-old man who is in police custody facing four counts of arson in the Victoria area is now facing two new arson charges in Nanaimo.
Regina
-
Two Regina schools in 'secure the building mode' after person allegedly revealed gun to student
Both Balfour Collegiate High School and Glen Elm Community School in Regina are in 'secure the building mode' after a person allegedly revealed a gun to a Balfour student.
-
Sask. MLA: Only 'gay agenda' is keeping 'queer and trans kids alive'
Saskatchewan's only out, gay MLA spoke for nearly six hours Wednesday as the province's opposition NDP continued to delay the passage of a controversial piece of legislation.
-
Sask. ER forced to use virtual care or face closure
The emergency room at the Radville Marian Health Centre has been forced to move to virtual doctor care or face closure thanks to a shortage of health-care workers, according to the Saskatchewan NDP.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged in Victoria arson spree facing 2 more arson charges in Nanaimo
A 42-year-old man who is in police custody facing four counts of arson in the Victoria area is now facing two new arson charges in Nanaimo.
-
Atmospheric river passes in southern B.C., but area rivers still rising
Rainfall warnings across Vancouver Island and the inner south coast have lifted in most areas, but the effects of British Columbia's first atmospheric river of autumn could take a little longer to ease.
-
Oak Bay police say passerby smashed car window to steal $5K left on passenger seat
Police in Oak Bay are searching for a light-skinned man in a Tilley hat and camouflage cargo pants who allegedly smashed a car window to steal nearly $5,000 in cash that was left sitting on the front seat.