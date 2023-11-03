P.E.I. looks to move Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown

The province of Prince Edward Island has announced its plans to temporarily move the provincially-funded Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown.

The province said in a Friday news release it is submitting an application to the city and, if approved, will close the current location on Euston Street within 60 days and relocate to Park Street.

The province has also hired Carlene Donnelly, a social services professional, as a senior advisor to review current programs and services for vulnerable Islanders and make recommendations for improvements.

The current Euston Street property, which has become the focus of neighbourhood complaints, may be repurposed to create housing and other services.

The province says it is committed to ensuring accountability measures for clients are in place before the centre relocates.

“The clients we work with every day need our support. I also recognize that the current location of the Centre is impacting the surrounding residents,” said Roxanne Carter-Thompson, the executive director of Adventure Group, which operates the centre.

“I am thankful for the help and support of the province to apply to the City of Charlottetown to temporarily relocate to Park Street while we work with Carlene to review our current service delivery and determine the most appropriate location for the Community Outreach Centre to be permanently located.”

It approved, it will be the fifth time the centre has moved since it first opened in January of 2020.

With files from The Canadian Press

