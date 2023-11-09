P.E.I. man facing multiple assault, theft charges
A Murray Harbour, P.E.I., man who allegedly struck a police officer is facing several assault and theft charges.
According to the RCMP, they responded to an alleged assault at a residence around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Travis Charles Dunn, 33, allegedly fled the scene on foot and later broke into a Murray Harbour garage and stole some items.
Police say they found Dunn around 7:25 p.m. and arrested him, during which Dunn allegedly struck and injured an officer, who later went to hospital. Dunn also allegedly damaged a police vehicle.
Dunn will appear in court on Friday to answer charges of:
- two counts of break and enter in outbuilding
- possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- breach of probation
- possession of stolen property
- utter threats to cause death
- utter threats to cause damage
- resist arrest
- assault police officer and cause bodily harm
- two counts of mischief
Police say Dunn is also facing unrelated charges of theft, possession of a weapon, and possession of a schedule 1 drug, and charges of theft and trespass at night in Charlottetown.
