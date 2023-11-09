P.E.I. man facing multiple assault, theft charges

ATLANTIC
    A Murray Harbour, P.E.I., man who allegedly struck a police officer is facing several assault and theft charges.

    According to the RCMP, they responded to an alleged assault at a residence around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Travis Charles Dunn, 33, allegedly fled the scene on foot and later broke into a Murray Harbour garage and stole some items.

    Police say they found Dunn around 7:25 p.m. and arrested him, during which Dunn allegedly struck and injured an officer, who later went to hospital. Dunn also allegedly damaged a police vehicle.

    Dunn will appear in court on Friday to answer charges of:

    • two counts of break and enter in outbuilding
    • possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
    • breach of probation
    • possession of stolen property
    • utter threats to cause death
    • utter threats to cause damage
    • resist arrest
    • assault police officer and cause bodily harm
    • two counts of mischief

    Police say Dunn is also facing unrelated charges of theft, possession of a weapon, and possession of a schedule 1 drug, and charges of theft and trespass at night in Charlottetown.

