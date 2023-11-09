P.E.I. man facing multiple assault, theft charges

A Murray Harbour, P.E.I., man who allegedly struck a police officer is facing several assault and theft charges.

According to the RCMP, they responded to an alleged assault at a residence around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Travis Charles Dunn, 33, allegedly fled the scene on foot and later broke into a Murray Harbour garage and stole some items.

Police say they found Dunn around 7:25 p.m. and arrested him, during which Dunn allegedly struck and injured an officer, who later went to hospital. Dunn also allegedly damaged a police vehicle.

Dunn will appear in court on Friday to answer charges of:

two counts of break and enter in outbuilding

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

breach of probation

possession of stolen property

utter threats to cause death

utter threats to cause damage

resist arrest

assault police officer and cause bodily harm

two counts of mischief

Police say Dunn is also facing unrelated charges of theft, possession of a weapon, and possession of a schedule 1 drug, and charges of theft and trespass at night in Charlottetown.

