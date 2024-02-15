ATLANTIC
More

    • P.E.I. man facing several child pornography, voyeurism charges

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A 34-year-old man is facing numerous child pornography and voyeurism charges after a P.E.I. RCMP investigation.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers received a voyeurism complaint last October and launched the investigation. They later arrested a Queens County man and charged him with:

    • making child pornography
    • voyeurism
    • transmitting child pornography
    • intercepting private communications
    • possessing child pornography
    • unsafe possession of a firearm

    Police say the investigation covered two years of events and it discovered multiple victims, including several youths.

    The accused will appear at the Charlottetown court on March 11 and the Summerside court on March 13.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News