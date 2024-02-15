P.E.I. man facing several child pornography, voyeurism charges

A 34-year-old man is facing numerous child pornography and voyeurism charges after a P.E.I. RCMP investigation.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received a voyeurism complaint last October and launched the investigation. They later arrested a Queens County man and charged him with:

making child pornography

voyeurism

transmitting child pornography

intercepting private communications

possessing child pornography

unsafe possession of a firearm

Police say the investigation covered two years of events and it discovered multiple victims, including several youths.

The accused will appear at the Charlottetown court on March 11 and the Summerside court on March 13.