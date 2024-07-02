P.E.I. man fined $108K after N.B. officers seize contraband cigarettes

A Prince Edward Island man received a $108,757 fine after pleading guilty to contraband cigarettes charges in New Brunswick.

According to a news release from the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety, officers arrested James Daniel Hodder, 34, after seizing more than 82,000 contraband cigarettes in the Miramichi area on Feb. 6. The seized tobacco had a provincial tax value of $20,996 and a federal excise tax value of $12,888.

Hodder pleaded guilty to three charges and received the fine and a 12-month suspended sentence on June 24. He has six months to pay the fine.

“The sale of contraband tobacco removes tax revenues that support government programs,” the release says. “The trafficking of contraband cigarettes supports the underground economy and organized crime.”

