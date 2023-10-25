ATLANTIC
More

    • P.E.I. police arrest allegedly impaired driver after crash

    An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo.

    Prince Edward Island police arrested a Montague man who was allegedly impaired when he was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday night.

    According to the RCMP, officers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Roseneath around 6:40 p.m. Police learned one vehicle struck another from behind, forcing both of them into a ditch.

    The female driver in the vehicle that was hit was taken to hospital after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    The vehicle that allegedly caused the incident matched the description of a reportedly impaired driver in the area. Police say they took the 26-year-old man into custody and he later failed alcohol screening tests.

    The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. He received a 90-day driving suspension and his vehicle was impounded for six months.

    For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News