P.E.I. police arrest allegedly impaired driver after crash

Prince Edward Island police arrested a Montague man who was allegedly impaired when he was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday night.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Roseneath around 6:40 p.m. Police learned one vehicle struck another from behind, forcing both of them into a ditch.

The female driver in the vehicle that was hit was taken to hospital after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that allegedly caused the incident matched the description of a reportedly impaired driver in the area. Police say they took the 26-year-old man into custody and he later failed alcohol screening tests.

The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. He received a 90-day driving suspension and his vehicle was impounded for six months.