P.E.I. police recover three stolen snowmobiles

Prince Edward Island police say they have recovered several allegedly stolen snowmobiles worth more than $60,000.

According to the RCMP, officers executed a search warrant at a Brackley Beach residence on Thursday and recovered three stolen snowmobiles along with a stolen snowmobile trailer. The items were allegedly stolen from Stratford on Tuesday.

Police arrested a 28-year-old Brackley Beach man, who is scheduled to appear in court at a later date on charges of theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

