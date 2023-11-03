ATLANTIC
More

    • P.E.I. police recover three stolen snowmobiles

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

    Prince Edward Island police say they have recovered several allegedly stolen snowmobiles worth more than $60,000.

    According to the RCMP, officers executed a search warrant at a Brackley Beach residence on Thursday and recovered three stolen snowmobiles along with a stolen snowmobile trailer. The items were allegedly stolen from Stratford on Tuesday.

    Police arrested a 28-year-old Brackley Beach man, who is scheduled to appear in court at a later date on charges of theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

