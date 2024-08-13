P.E.I. RCMP arrest man for multiple alleged assaults, vehicle thefts

Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a 36-year-old man for numerous alleged assaults, thefts, and dangerous driving incidents across the province.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report of an assault in progress in Wellington after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the suspect, Jimmy Lee Arsenault, was also wanted in connection to incidents on Aug. 8, including:

theft of a truck from Miscouche (police used a spike belt to stop Arsenault and he abandoned the vehicle)

theft of an ATV from Alma

mischief for cutting off an ankle monitor

theft of gasoline

dangerous operation

flight from police

The release says Arsenault fled the scene in a car and police later found him in Tyne Valley and arrested him as he was trying to take control of a vehicle with an occupant.

Arsenault was charged with multiple assault, theft and driving-related offences. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

