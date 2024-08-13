ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. RCMP arrest man for multiple alleged assaults, vehicle thefts

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a 36-year-old man for numerous alleged assaults, thefts, and dangerous driving incidents across the province.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report of an assault in progress in Wellington after 4 p.m. on Monday.

    Police say the suspect, Jimmy Lee Arsenault, was also wanted in connection to incidents on Aug. 8, including:

    • theft of a truck from Miscouche (police used a spike belt to stop Arsenault and he abandoned the vehicle)
    • theft of an ATV from Alma
    • mischief for cutting off an ankle monitor
    • theft of gasoline
    • dangerous operation
    • flight from police

    The release says Arsenault fled the scene in a car and police later found him in Tyne Valley and arrested him as he was trying to take control of a vehicle with an occupant.

    Arsenault was charged with multiple assault, theft and driving-related offences. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

