    • P.E.I. RCMP seize fentanyl during property search

    Police seized fentanyl and edge weapons in Cornwall, P.E.I., on Feb. 29, 2024. (Source: RCMP) Police seized fentanyl and edge weapons in Cornwall, P.E.I., on Feb. 29, 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    The Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested two people after discovering what is believed to be fentanyl on Thursday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Cornwall property and found 40 grams of suspected fentanyl. The release notes two milligrams of fentanyl in some forms can be lethal.

    Police also found:

    • edge weapons
    • a replica firearm
    • a 3D printer
    • Canadian currency
    • currency counter

    Officers arrested a 26-year-old woman from Charlottetown and a 31-year-old man from Cornwall.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

