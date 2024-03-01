P.E.I. RCMP seize fentanyl during property search

The Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested two people after discovering what is believed to be fentanyl on Thursday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Cornwall property and found 40 grams of suspected fentanyl. The release notes two milligrams of fentanyl in some forms can be lethal.

Police also found:

edge weapons

a replica firearm

a 3D printer

Canadian currency

currency counter

Officers arrested a 26-year-old woman from Charlottetown and a 31-year-old man from Cornwall.

The investigation is ongoing.

