P.E.I. RCMP warn of counterfeit money with Chinese characters on them

The Prince Edward Island RCMP is warning people about counterfeit currency in the region after police found fake bank notes on a road.

According to a Monday news release, police found hundreds of $100, $50, and $20 notes along Main Street in Alberton around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The counterfeit notes had Chinese characters on them.

Police say they have not received any reports of people passing these fake bills. They remind the public that no one who accepts counterfeit currency as legal tender can be reimbursed.

The release says anyone who suspects a note to be counterfeit should politely refuse it and advise the person using it to check it with local police.

