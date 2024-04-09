P.E.I.’s best and brightest show up at provincial science fair

The best and brightest young minds on Prince Edward Island were all in one place Tuesday: the provincial science fair.

One-hundred-twenty-five Grade 4-to-10 students from across the island were in Charlottetown to share their projects.

For many of these kids, it was the first time they competed at this level.

“Getting judged the first time, it’s a little bit scary,” said Jack Shaw, Grade 6. “But after you do the first and second one, it’s pretty easy.”

They were very excited to be at the fair.

“To tell the judges all about our science fair project,” said Hudson Holmes, Grade 4

“Getting able to be talking about motors,” added his partner Marshall MacLellan.

Hudson Holmes, Marshall MacLellan, Cohen Callaghan, and Connor MacKinnon, all in Grade 4, with special prizes at the science fair in Charlottetown, P.E.I. (Source: Jack Morse/CTV News Atlantic)They’re answering the big questions.

“A Stanley isn’t worth the hype,” said Emanuella Adeosun, Grade 4.

Emanuella Adeosun, Grade 4, at the science fair in Charlottetown, P.E.I. (Source: Jack Morse/CTV News Atlantic)Challenging age-old wisdom, like the five-second rule.

“It’s not real because whenever you drop something on the ground, any bacteria, any time can cling on,” said Kyleigh Bernard. “In any second.”

These kids know their stuff, including about the power of potatoes.

A potato battery at the science fair in Charlottetown, P.E.I. (Source: Jack Morse/CTV News Atlantic)“So to power a phone it takes five volts,” said Cohen Callaghan, Grade 4, pointing to his potato battery. “Five volts is 85 potatoes.”

Some are working on energy solutions to help make our world a greener place.

“It doesn’t create carbon or any harm to the world,” said Minnie Kajonsaksumet, Grade 10, demonstrating her miniature hydroelectric generator. “It can use the energy of water without reducing or damaging any of the water. The water simply goes through the turbine and it goes right out.”

Minnie Kajonsaksumet, Grade 10, and her mini hydroelectric generator at the science fair in Charlottetown, P.E.I. (Source: Jack Morse/CTV News Atlantic)The top projects will go on to join team P.E.I. at the Canadian national science fair later this year.

Cash prizes are on the line, but these students were offered something more: a chance to flex their scientific muscles.

