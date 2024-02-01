ATLANTIC
More

    • P.E.I. school gets $720K for expansion

    École Pierre-Chiasson in Tignish, P.E.I., is pictured. (Source: Facebook/École Pierre-Chiasson) École Pierre-Chiasson in Tignish, P.E.I., is pictured. (Source: Facebook/École Pierre-Chiasson)
    Share

    École Pierre-Chiasson in Tignish, P.E.I., is getting $720,000 for an expansion project.

    According to a Thursday news release from the province, the student population at the school has grown from 66 in 2014-2015 to 115 in 2023-2024. In response to the growth, the province is adding two permanent, 750-square foot classrooms and a connecting corridor in the elementary wing of the building.

    “To ensure our students have the best possible learning experience, we need to invest in educational infrastructure,” said Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson in the release. “As École Pierre-Chiasson continues to grow, these additional classrooms will not only alleviate current challenges, but also provide a more comfortable and effective learning environment for students and staff.”

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some see a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    UNRWA says it may be forced to shut down by the end of February

    The aid group that has been working to help the 2.3 million Palestinians facing what the United Nations has deemed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza may ‘be forced’ to shut down operations by the end of February due to numerous countries pulling their support.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News