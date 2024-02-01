P.E.I. school gets $720K for expansion

École Pierre-Chiasson in Tignish, P.E.I., is getting $720,000 for an expansion project.

According to a Thursday news release from the province, the student population at the school has grown from 66 in 2014-2015 to 115 in 2023-2024. In response to the growth, the province is adding two permanent, 750-square foot classrooms and a connecting corridor in the elementary wing of the building.

“To ensure our students have the best possible learning experience, we need to invest in educational infrastructure,” said Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson in the release. “As École Pierre-Chiasson continues to grow, these additional classrooms will not only alleviate current challenges, but also provide a more comfortable and effective learning environment for students and staff.”

