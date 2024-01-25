P.E.I. spa listed as one of best in North America

ATLANTIC
    A Prince Edward Island spa is one of the best in North America, according to a website that details wellness experiences in the continent.

    Spas of America recently compiled a list of the top 100 in North America and the Mysa Nordic Spa and Resort in Saint Peters Bay, P.E.I., snagged the 30th spot. It was the only Atlantic Canadian spa to make the list.

    According to its website, Mysa is the first Nordic spa in P.E.I., offering thermal experiences and cottages.

    In a separate list from Spas of America on the top 50 spas of Canada, Mysa came in seventh place. The Sensea Nordic Spa in Chester, N.S., and the Hydrothermal Spa at Oceanstone Resort in Indian Harbour, N.S., came in 17th and 36th place, respectively.

