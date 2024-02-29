ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. tables $3.2 billion budget for 2024-2025

    P.E.I. Finance Minister Jill Burridge delivers a budget address. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic) P.E.I. Finance Minister Jill Burridge delivers a budget address. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic)
    The Prince Edward Island government plans to spend more than $3.2 billion for its 2024-2025 operating budget, focusing on health care, housing, and affordability.

    According to a Thursday news release from the province, the government is projecting revenues at $3.15 billion and expenditures at $3.23 billion, resulting in an estimated deficit of $85 million.

    Last December, the government provided an update on its 2023-2024 budget, saying the deficit would land around $98.6 million.

    “Government budgets should be a reflection of what we’re hearing from Island residents, and I truly believe this one is,” said Minister of Finance Jill Burridge in the release. “We’re spending your tax dollars the way you want to see it spent. This is your hard-earned money. That’s something we never lose sight of and always remains top of mind.”

    In its budget, the province set aside a good deal of money for health-care projects, including:

    • $10.5 million to add more patient medical homes
    • $9.9 million to support the implementation of a medical school
    • $6.2 million to improve health-care professional recruitment
    • $3 for delivery of mental health services

    The province also pledged $10 million to make affordable units, $6.9 million to expand shelter spaces, and $6.7 million for tax rebates for builders.

    “This budget signals where we’re headed as a province and shows Islanders where we will be making key investments in the upcoming year,” said Premier Dennis King in the release.

    The budget made room for:

    • $14.6 million for tax system changes
    • $7 million to bring more front-line staff to the education system
    • $2.4 million to implement the Gender-based Violence Action Plan
    • $1.1 million to introduce a provincial Children’s Benefit
    • $1 million for school food programs
    • $500,000 to expand the tourism season

    More to come…

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

