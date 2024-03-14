ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. town fast-tracked to build nearly 180 housing units

    The Stratford, P.E.I., sign is pictured. (Source: Google Maps) The Stratford, P.E.I., sign is pictured. (Source: Google Maps)
    Stratford, P.E.I., is receiving nearly $5 million to fast-track the creation of nearly 180 housing units over the next three years.

    According to a news release from the federal government, an agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund will help build the homes.

    "The Town of Stratford recognizes we have a role to play in finding housing solutions,” said Steve Ogden, mayor of Stratford. “Today's announced investment will allow us to further prepare for the future growth of Stratford. Together with our federal and provincial partners, the development community, and residents, we look forward to designing solutions that see our housing needs met so both current and future residents will be housed adequately and with a variety of options available to them."

    The release says the Housing Accelerator Fund will help with the construction of more than 2,000 homes in Stratford in the next decade.

