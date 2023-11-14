P.E.I. volunteer firefighter fights blazes, diabetes

Murray Spencer is a lot of things: Father, aviation technician, volunteer firefighter. He also lives with type one diabetes.

Spencer wasn’t diagnosed until later in life. He was just over 30 and it was shortly after the birth of his daughter when he received a diagnosis that would change his life. But Spencer didn’t let that stop him from pursuing his dream of becoming a volunteer firefighter.

“Confused. You know. How come I got it? How would I get it? Why would I get it? You know. What does that mean? Had a young family. Is it something I’ll deal with the rest of my life? You know. Anyways, it was a pretty tough time,” Spencer said.

Spencer uses both a glucose monitor and insulin pump. Together they automatically manage his blood sugar, just like a healthy pancreas.

“It’s part of a reason why I feel comfortable enough even being on the fire department, is that I know that my sugars are going to be monitored,” said Spencer. “If I ever need to put on my gear, I just take my pump, I put it in my pocket and I’ll know.”

Spencer was so proud when he earned his badge number he got it tattooed on his arm.

Twelve million Canadians suffer from diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Diabetes can be managed with the help of a healthy diet and exercise, which reduce the likelihood of developing type two diabetes and can reverse pre-diabetes if caught early.

Diabetes Canada says many of us live in disease-promoting environments.

“There is lots of unhealthy food around us, the environment promotes sedentary behaviour,” said

Ann Besner with Diabetes Canada. “It’s almost more difficult to live healthy.”

Diabetes needs 24/7 management. People suffering from it don’t get a break, but that hasn't stopped Spencer.

"I've always had a motto of, 'I'm not going to let diabetes control what I do.' I'm not Murray the diabetic, I'm just Murray who is diabetic, who lives with diabetes."

About one tenth of Canadians are diagnosed with diabetes, with slightly higher numbers in the Atlantic regions, between 11 and 14 per cent.

Spencer is using National Diabetes Awareness Month to get his message out; that a diagnosis isn’t the end. You can still follow your dreams and, properly managed, live a full and happy life with diabetes.

