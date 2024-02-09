Paq'tnkek man charged with second-degree murder: N.S. RCMP

A 27-year-old Paq’tnkek, N.S., man has been charged with second-degree murder following an autopsy.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported sudden death at Petow Loop Extension residence just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. They found the body of a 40-year-old man and called the death “suspicious.”

On Friday, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service ruled the death a homicide.

Issiah Julian, who police say was arrested at the scene, was charged with second-degree murder and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.