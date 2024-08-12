Parlee Beach Water Collection project on track, N.B. government says

A major construction project is underway and still on schedule at one of New Brunswick’s most popular beaches, according to the provincial government.

Earlier this year the government announced Parlee Beach in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B., was getting more than $4 million to address water quality issues and storm and tidal water retention.

Bruce Macfarlane, a spokesperson for the provincial government, said in an email Monday the project is currently on track.

Due to the high tourism traffic, Macfarlane says that work has focused on the pumphouse and treatment building.

Come fall, work will begin on the bioswales when Parlee Beach begins to see less visitors. Macfarlane estimates this starting in September or October.

