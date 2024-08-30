Pat Stay’s fiancé opens N.S. business with community support

The fiancé of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.

Malyssa Burns opened Solace Salon in June thanks to support from a GoFundMe campaign set up after Stay was killed in a stabbing incident on Sept. 4, 2022.

“It exceeded much more than I ever thought was even possible,” Burns said. “That has helped me and my family enormously…and I’m just forever grateful that I had the help from the city.”

Burns said the studio carries Stay Forever merchandise.

“I wanted to carry his memory through the salon,” she said. “He would have been so proud so there’s no better way than to sell his line here.”

Burns, who has two children with Stay, said the support from the community allowed her to create a family business.

“This has helped us moving forward forever,” she said. “I sincerely want to thank everybody that’s donated and I hope that I’ve made everybody proud to see that the money that you’ve helped me and my family with…it’s bettered our lives.”

