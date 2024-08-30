Pat Stay’s fiancé opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancé of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
Malyssa Burns opened Solace Salon in June thanks to support from a GoFundMe campaign set up after Stay was killed in a stabbing incident on Sept. 4, 2022.
“It exceeded much more than I ever thought was even possible,” Burns said. “That has helped me and my family enormously…and I’m just forever grateful that I had the help from the city.”
Burns said the studio carries Stay Forever merchandise.
“I wanted to carry his memory through the salon,” she said. “He would have been so proud so there’s no better way than to sell his line here.”
Burns, who has two children with Stay, said the support from the community allowed her to create a family business.
“This has helped us moving forward forever,” she said. “I sincerely want to thank everybody that’s donated and I hope that I’ve made everybody proud to see that the money that you’ve helped me and my family with…it’s bettered our lives.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
VIDEO Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
Protests and a major workers' strike are planned in Israel after more hostage deaths in Gaza
Israel’s largest trade union called a general strike for Monday to pressure the government for a cease-fire in Gaza after Israel said it had recovered the bodies of six hostages, including a young Israeli-American man held by Hamas.
B.C. nurse reprimanded for diverting narcotics for personal use
A registered nurse in B.C. has had limits imposed on their practice by the regulatory body for the profession after they were found to have diverted narcotics from the workplace.
A celebrity 'Russian spy' whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters
A white beluga whale named 'Hvaldimir,' first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.
Ottawa driver caught taking video of crash scene on Highway 417 facing fine, charge
An Ottawa driver has been charged with distracted driving after being caught taking a video of a crash scene on Highway 417 earlier Saturday evening, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Robot waiters in Kenya create a buzz. But there are concerns about what it means for human labour
Children giggle as young people flash their smartphones to film robots carrying plates of freshly prepared meals on their inbuilt trays to deliver to diners in a busy eatery in Kenya's capital.
10 killed and 30 injured after a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic
At least 10 people were killed and a further 17 injured when a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic, authorities said.
Strikes start at top hotel chains as housekeepers seek higher wages and daily room cleaning work
The dispute has become emblematic of the frustration over working conditions among hotel workers, who were put out of their jobs for months during pandemic shutdowns and returned to an industry grappling with chronic staffing shortages and evolving travel trends.
Driver clocked at 175 km/hr claims water bottle rolled under gas pedal
An OPP officer clocked a man from Nottawasaga travelling on Highway 401 at 175 kilometres per hour on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Male victim dies after shooting in Toronto's Belgravia area
A man in his 30s has been pronounced dead following an early-morning shooting near an after-hours club in the Belgravia area.
-
Driver sent to hospital after truck crashes into home in Scarborough
A driver was injured after their pickup truck went into the garage of a home in Scarborough late Saturday night.
-
Back to school in Ontario: Changes parents can expect as students return to class
A number of changes are coming to Ontario classrooms this fall as students return to school. Here’s a list of what can be expected:
Calgary
-
'I just called him Daddy': Family of Calgary's Buck Shot share favourite memories
"People think when your dad's on TV, you're rich and you're famous and have all these things. The reality was I went to the same school and I grew up in the same neighbourhood as they did."
-
Calgary Pride Parade gets underway Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
The Calgary Pride gets underway at 11 a.m. on Sunday. in downtown Calgary.
-
Protests and a major workers' strike are planned in Israel after more hostage deaths in Gaza
Israel’s largest trade union called a general strike for Monday to pressure the government for a cease-fire in Gaza after Israel said it had recovered the bodies of six hostages, including a young Israeli-American man held by Hamas.
Edmonton
-
1 dead in plane crash near Fort Vermillion
An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in a field near Township Road 1090 and Range Road 152 that took place at 8 p.m. Saturday night.
-
'All of our history will be in a landfill,' say advocates of saving old RAM building
Despite the former Royal Alberta Museum building's demolition sentence, Edmontonians who want to see the building saved haven't given up.
-
Protests and a major workers' strike are planned in Israel after more hostage deaths in Gaza
Israel’s largest trade union called a general strike for Monday to pressure the government for a cease-fire in Gaza after Israel said it had recovered the bodies of six hostages, including a young Israeli-American man held by Hamas.
Montreal
-
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes part of Quebec
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Quebec early on Sunday morning.
-
Some Quebec seniors homes struggle to stay afloat due to regulations, rising costs
Jacques Marchildon says sprinklers were the nail in the coffin for Villa Marie-Ange, the 14-person seniors residence he co-owns in St-Adelphe, Que.
-
Road collision injures four people, one seriously, in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon
Four people were injured, one of them seriously, in a road collision late on Saturday in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, in the Lanaudière region.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa driver caught taking video of crash scene on Highway 417 facing fine, charge
An Ottawa driver has been charged with distracted driving after being caught taking a video of a crash scene on Highway 417 earlier Saturday evening, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Ottawa police looking to locate missing 66-year-old man
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 66-year-old man who went missing Friday night.
-
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Country Road 8 in eastern Ontario
Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision left the driver dead and injured the passenger in the early hours of Sunday morning in eastern Ontario.
London
-
'Latest technology': New video board ready for Mustangs home opener at Alumni Field
When students and fans pour into Alumni Stadium at Western University Sunday night for the Mustangs’ home opening football game against Waterloo, they’ll be wowed.
-
Back to school in Ontario: Changes parents can expect as students return to class
A number of changes are coming to Ontario classrooms this fall as students return to school. Here’s a list of what can be expected:
-
Mix of sun and cloud in the Forest City Sunday
Londoners can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon and a high of 22 degrees, feeling like 28.
Barrie
-
Overnight fire under investigation
Crews from the Midland Fire Department are investigating an overnight fire at a residence on Barnett Avenue.
-
Orillia wraps up summer with Pirate Party Festival
Thousands are in Orillia for this weekend's Pirate Party Festival, the Port's final signature summer event.
-
Driver clocked at more than double the speed limit in Springwater
A driver was charged after being clocked at 107 kilometres per hour in a 50-kilometre-per-hour zone in Springwater Township on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
-
Booze is coming to Ontario corner stores next week. Here's what you need to know
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
-
Hunters in northern Ont. fined $16,500 for shooting moose without a licence, other offences
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Conestoga College extends President John Tibbits’ contract
Conestoga College’s Board of Governors has decided to extend President John Tibbits’ contract for another year.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Must watch: 55-yard field goal as time expires gives Lancers win in Ottawa
A walk-off 55-yard field goal by Windsor Lancers kicker Brady Lidster stunned the Carleton Ravens Saturday afternoon in Ottawa.
-
Back to school in Ontario: Changes parents can expect as students return to class
A number of changes are coming to Ontario classrooms this fall as students return to school. Here’s a list of what can be expected:
-
Mix of sun and cloud in the Rose City Sunday
Windsorites can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a breeze in the air and a high of 27 degrees, feeling like 33.
Winnipeg
-
Where to road trip around Manitoba to enjoy the fall
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Travel Manitoba to discuss some of the best fall road trip destinations in the province.
-
Bombers fans flock to Regina for 59th annual Labour Day Classic
As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers prepare to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday, some Manitobans are travelling to Regina to cheer on the Blue and Gold in-person.
-
Winnipeg Food Truck Rally rings in musicians, dancers, car enthusiasts
Those looking to get out and move, groove and eat some good food this weekend can look no further than the Ikea parking lot.
Regina
-
'It takes sportsmanship and some discipline': Prairie boxers compete in amateur boxing exhibition
Amateur boxers from Saskatchewan and Manitoba had their gloves up Saturday for the annual New Line Boxing Academy’s ‘Back Alley Boxing Exhibition.’
-
'Important for us to share our people': Taste of Philippines returns to Regina
Thousands packed the Victora Square Mall grounds Saturday for the fifth annual Taste of Philippines festival.
-
Sask. man dies in collision near Estevan
A man has died following a collision on a highway near Estevan, Sask. on Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Three Sask. women charged in connection with Air Ronge homicide
The Saskatchewan RCMP laid charges in connection with the Friday homicide of 28-year-old Andy McKenzie of the La Ronge area.
-
Sask. residents soaking up final days of summer break
With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Vancouver
-
NDP MLA Mitzi Dean withdraws from B.C. election, citing 'personal challenges'
New Democrat MLA for Esquimalt-Colwood Mitzi Dean is taking her name off the ballot in the upcoming provincial election in October.
-
Delta police investigating after shots fired into empty vehicle
Police in Delta say they’re investigating after reports came in of shots fired in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
B.C. nurse reprimanded for diverting narcotics for personal use
A registered nurse in B.C. has had limits imposed on their practice by the regulatory body for the profession after they were found to have diverted narcotics from the workplace.
Vancouver Island
-
NDP MLA Mitzi Dean withdraws from B.C. election, citing 'personal challenges'
New Democrat MLA for Esquimalt-Colwood Mitzi Dean is taking her name off the ballot in the upcoming provincial election in October.
-
Missing Port Alberni man fell to his death down embankment: RCMP
A man who was reported missing in Port Alberni was tragically found dead, having fallen 50 feet down a steep embankment, according to local Mounties.
-
Anger amongst some BC United candidates following implosion, others wait for call from Conservatives
After Kevin Falcon suddenly withdrew candidate endorsements—so some could be poached by the BC Conservatives—many BC United candidates who were suddenly left in the lurch are angry.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.