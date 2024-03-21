Patriotic fever: Attendance goals exceeded at world women’s curling in Cape Breton

The upper bowl of Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., was a sea of red and white on Thursday morning as students from local schools were whipped into a patriotic fervor while watching Team Canada face Estonia at the World Women’s Curling Championship.

"This place is really special in my heart. I'm going to cry if I talk about it,” said Team Canada alternate Rachel Brown.

Brown played a key role on Team Alberta, which won the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Sydney in 2019.

She said it felt a little like fate to be back in the place where she had the best moment of her career.

"It's just so special,” Brown said with tears in her eyes. “The people here, and the crowds and just to come back as Team Canada; it feels so, so good."

Thursday’s home crowd had plenty to cheer for as Canada breezed past Estonia to remain undefeated atop the standings.

"It's great. It feels like we have a whole arena full of family here,” said Rachel Homan, Team Canada’s skip.

For many of the Canadian curlers, their families really are in the stands.

"This is amazing,” said Tish Rutter, whose daughter Tracy Fleury is a key member of the home team. “You know, we were a little disappointed - the parents - that we didn't get to go someplace else (in the world), but we couldn't have done it in a better place than Sydney."

Curling Canada said as of Thursday they were beating their ticket goals, which they say comes as little surprise given the success of the Scotties in Sydney five years ago.

"We're projecting somewhere in the mid-40's for total attendance - 40,000 - and that's a great number and it exceeds what we had planned for,” said Al Cameron, director of communications for Curling Canada.

So while the children in the crowd learned the finer points of patriotism - if not, the sport itself – for Brown, this place and its people will always have a piece of her heart.

"We asked for a couple of things for the hotel room to do some cooking, and people are just bringing things to us,” Brown said. “So the East Coast has treated us very well."

The collective hope among the partisan Cape Breton crowd is that Team Canada can continue its success and make it to the gold medal match, which is set for 4 p.m. Sunday.

