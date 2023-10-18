Paw patrol: Horse, dogs sworn-in to Halifax police as long-term officer hands in collar

The Halifax Regional Police has a group of new four-legged officers while it also bids farewell to a long-serving furry member.

Halifax police announced the swearing-in of Jewelz, an eight-year-old Percheron Thoroughbred gelding, Cain, a 13-month-old dog, and Kron, a three-year-old dog.

“(Jewelz) is a gentle horse that loves people and is great at navigating traffic,” a Wednesday press release states. “Jewelz was named after six of our fallen officers and is currently the only police horse serving with Halifax Regional Police.”

Cain was born in Slovakia and he had his first shift on Sept. 20. Kron completed his service dog training last year and he has been serving the community since April 2022.

“Kron and Cain are trained in tracking, obedience, evidence searching, building searching and criminal apprehension,” the release says.

Police service dog Casey, who arrived in Halifax in 2015, officially retired from the K9 unit this week, wrapping up a career that included highlights such as tracking down a suspect involved in the stabbing of police officer.

“Casey will now enjoy her days at home with Cst. (Joey) Malcolm as a family pet,” the release states. “Congratulations on a great career, Casey.”

