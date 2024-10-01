ATLANTIC
More

    • PCs, Liberals to offer candidates in every N.B. riding as nomination deadline passes

    Share

    The Progressive Conservatives and Liberals are the only parties with candidates in all 49 ridings for New Brunswick’s upcoming provincial election

    Elections New Brunswick officially closed the nomination period for all candidates to have necessary paperwork submitted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

    The number of nominated candidates representing each party are, according to Elections New Brunswick, are:

    • Progressive Conservatives: 49
    • Liberals: 49
    • Green Party: 46
    • NDP: 23
    • Libertarian Party: 18
    • People’s Alliance: 13
    • Consensus Party: 3
    • Social Justice Party: 2
    • Independent: 4

    The Liberals had 49 candidates at the beginning of the campaign, while other parties were submitting nomination papers right up to Tuesday’s deadline.

    The full list of candidates from Elections New Brunswick shows two ridings with competition between only the PCs and Liberals: Hautes-Terres-Nepisiguit and Caraquet. On the flip side, the riding of Saint Croix will have the most candidates of any riding with seven individuals on the ballot.

    Election day is Oct. 21, with advance polling stations open Oct. 12 and Oct. 15.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News