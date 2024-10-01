PCs, Liberals to offer candidates in every N.B. riding as nomination deadline passes

The Progressive Conservatives and Liberals are the only parties with candidates in all 49 ridings for New Brunswick’s upcoming provincial election.

Elections New Brunswick officially closed the nomination period for all candidates to have necessary paperwork submitted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The number of nominated candidates representing each party are, according to Elections New Brunswick, are:

Progressive Conservatives: 49

Liberals: 49

Green Party: 46

NDP: 23

Libertarian Party: 18

People’s Alliance: 13

Consensus Party: 3

Social Justice Party: 2

Independent: 4

The Liberals had 49 candidates at the beginning of the campaign, while other parties were submitting nomination papers right up to Tuesday’s deadline.

The full list of candidates from Elections New Brunswick shows two ridings with competition between only the PCs and Liberals: Hautes-Terres-Nepisiguit and Caraquet. On the flip side, the riding of Saint Croix will have the most candidates of any riding with seven individuals on the ballot.

Election day is Oct. 21, with advance polling stations open Oct. 12 and Oct. 15.

