Pedestrian dead after bus collision in Saint John, N.B.
A pedestrian is dead after an a collision with a transit bus in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, emergency crews responded to a reported collision between a pedestrian and a Saint John Transit bus at the Itty Bitty Way intersection at MacLaren Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.
The victim, 71-year-old Wanda Ethel Roche, was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. There were several passengers on the bus, but there were no reported injuries.
Police seized the bus as part of the investigation and traffic was closed in the area for several hours.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Saint John Transit issued a message of condolence on Wednesday morning confirming a pedestrian died after an incident “involving one of our transit buses.”
“We are fully cooperating with the police as they conduct their investigation into the incident and have provided all necessary resources, including the bus involved and onboard video footage,” the message reads. “Our priority is to understand the circumstances leading to this tragedy and ensure full transparency throughout the process.”
Saint John Transit said the driver in the incident is “profoundly affected” and is receiving support. They also expressed their “deepest condolences” to the loved ones and family of the deceased.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the message reads.
Saint John Transit says it will be reviewing its training programs and safety protocols.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
