    • Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision: Saint John police

    Saint John Police Force

    The Saint John Police Force is looking for witnesses after a vehicle allegedly struck a woman on Dec. 26.

    According to a Tuesday news release, a grey Jeep Wrangler allegedly hit a 61-year-old woman on Cindy Lee Street around 6:43 p.m. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The release says police spoke with the driver and canvassed the area for video surveillance and witnesses.

    Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

