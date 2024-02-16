'People are going to lose their minds': Disney classic to premiere in Moncton next week
With a week to go before the big premiere, rehearsals for Disney’s The Little Mermaid continued Friday at Moncton’s Capitol Theatre.
Ariel, played by Emma Rudy, and Prince Eric, played by Émilien Cormier, were lifted in harnesses high above the stage of the historic theatre.
Riggers all the way from Kentucky are working with local theatre staff to make the actors swim through the ocean.
They’ve pulled out all the stops with video panels that make the production look like it’s underwater or on a ship.
“And we’re able to change these on a dime,” said Marshall Button, the production’s director. “So I do feel we’ve taken things to a whole new level and it should be a feast for all and we’ve got the top people in Canada working on this.”
There are roughly 100 cast, crew and musicians employed by the show.
One of those is Kaitlyn Post, who plays the villain Ursula.
Post is originally from Sussex, N.B., but has been working in Toronto for years and is thrilled to be home working on a major musical.
“The whole thing is underwater and we’re doing it on a stage, so that has its challenges,” said Post. “I think it’s going to be a spectacle in a good way. I think people will be mesmerized by how much we’ve been able to accomplish in a two-week rehearsal period.”
Post is one of several people working on the show who is returning home to perform in the classic.
“We’re re-patriating New Brunswickers. We’re bringing them home even though they have careers in Toronto, but they’re from places like Dalhousie Junction and Sussex, New Brunswick. Coming home to be able to get paid to do what they do extremely well,” said Button.
Button says you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy this magical musical.
“It’s like watching Toy Story. There are so many things in this particular version that might go over the kids’ heads but they’re there to appeal to the more sophisticated person who’s got the cultural references that we may be referring to,” said Button.
In a news release to promote The Little Mermaid, Capitol Theatre Managing Director Kim Rayworth said it’s hard to describe what show-goers will see on the stage.
“People are going to lose their minds when they see our use of the latest video technology. In the past, we have used state of the art equipment to transport patrons to the top of the Swiss Alps and the rooftops of London, but this year, we expect to hear gasps of surprise and ooos of delight when audiences see the stunning visual and production elements the technical department has been able to achieve.”
There will be 11 ticketed performances between opening night on Feb. 23 and March 3.
Ticket information can be found on the Capitol’s website.
