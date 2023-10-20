People in N.S. can now book standard-dose flu shots
Bookings for the standard-dose influenza vaccine are now available across Nova Scotia.
According to the province, public health recommendations flu vaccinations for everyone aged six months and older. The high-dose vaccine, which is free this year due to a $4.7-million investment by the province, is recommended for people age 65 years and older.
Appointments can be made online and appointments begin next week.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
Toronto
One of the best sunsets of the year is coming to Toronto
A quarterly phenomenon is on the horizon with the sun scheduled to set in perfect alignment with downtown Toronto streets next week.
Teen dies days after being struck by car running from police at Canada’s Wonderland: SIU
A teenager has died nearly one week after being struck by a driver while running from police at Canada’s Wonderland.
Bonnie Crombie overrides Mississauga's decision on fourplexes after federal funding axed
Bonnie Crombie has used her strong mayor powers to reverse a Mississauga council decision that would prevent fourplexes from being built within city limits after the federal government withdrew infrastructure funding.
Calgary
'Stay in the CPP,' Poilievre says as Alberta pension debate continues
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is encouraging Albertans to stay in the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP), as the debate about the province's proposal to exit the retirement savings program continues.
Young Calgarians honoured for bravery, courage, and quick thinking at annual 911 Heroes Awards Ceremony
The City of Calgary is recognizing the quick thinking, calmness and bravery of seven young individuals who went above and beyond during an emergency to help someone in need.
Second Calgary youth charged with terrorism-related offences
Another Calgary youth is facing terrorism-related charges as the investigation into a TikTok video, allegedly posted by a 20-year-old Calgary man, continues, RCMP said Friday.
Montreal
Montreal police report 36 hate crimes and incidents since beginning of Israel-Hamas war
While protests held in Montreal since the Israel-Hamas war broke out have been largely peaceful, tensions are still high and have led to 36 hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, according to Montreal police.
Emergency homeless shelter to move from Chinatown to Verdun
An emergency homeless shelter will open in Montreal's Verdun borough this winter to take on those displaced by the closure of a busy facility in Chinatown.
PQ uses archival footage of Legault to sell sovereignty
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) is lathering up its financial portrait of a sovereign Quebec with none other than François Legault.
Edmonton
'The whole family is devastated,' aunt of west Edmonton homicide victim says
A woman who was killed in west Edmonton last week is being remembered as a loving mother and sister.
Woman lured from Toronto to northern Alberta and forced to work in sex trade, 3 charged: police
Three people have been charged with human trafficking after police say a woman was lured from Toronto to Grande Prairie and forced to work in the sex trade.
No charges recommended after man kicked in the head by Edmonton officer during 2019 arrest: ASIRT
A police watchdog report released Friday determined that Edmonton Police Service officers were justified in shooting a man – but not in kicking him in the head – during a 2019 arrest.
Northern Ontario
Highway 17 reopened after fatal head-on crash in Espanola area
A 78-year-old resident from White River has died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in the Espanola area shortly after midnight Friday.
Someone is posing as a driver for Uride in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is warning the public about a driver who is pretending they belong to a local rideshare service.
Two charged with first-degree murder in northwestern Ont. homicide
A 17-year-old and 20-year-old from a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder following a suspicious death in the community last month.
London
Imagine Build blitz underway at Oneida Nation of the Thames
A three-day blitz build of an accessible home on the Oneida Nation of the Thames has begun.
Will the NDP’s plan for 250,000 new affordable housing units draw city council into the fray at Queens Park?
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles took direct aim at Premier Doug Ford’s strategy to create affordable housing during a stop in London.
Magic of Lights returns for another season
From Nov. 17 – Jan 6, the 1.8 kilometer drive-through holiday light display will be up and running at Longwoods Road Conservation Area.
Winnipeg
Man shot on Manitoba First Nation; suspect considered armed and dangerous: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a 22-year-old man was shot at a home in Bloodvein First Nation.
Man found dead after boat crash on Manitoba lake
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a boat crash on Island Lake on Thursday.
The volunteer-run organization that’s giving back to Winnipeg's most vulnerable
Three years ago, a group of like-minded Winnipeggers decided to do what they could to help those in need.
Ottawa
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
Ottawa faith leaders issue joint statement condemning hate as Israel-Hamas war echoes worldwide
Faith leaders from Ottawa's Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities have issued a joint statement condemning hatred in all its forms as tensions from the Israel-Hamas war echo across the world.
Police seeking witnesses for hit and run that left construction worker with serious injuries
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking witnesses for a hit and run that occurred on Oct. 16 on Clyde Avenue.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police searching for schoolyard needle dumper
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after receiving a number of reports that a person is intentionally dumping needles in school parks and playgrounds.
Sask. village says it won't have enough fresh water to last the winter
The northern village of Cumberland House has declared a state of emergency over a looming water shortage.
Vancouver
Victim dies, suspect arrested weeks after East Vancouver shooting
One of the two people hospitalized after a shooting in East Vancouver last month has died, and a suspect has been taken into custody.
Reports of insulted aura, aggressive house cat among Salt Spring RCMP's 2023 files
Nearly 12,000 people live on B.C.'s Salt Spring Island, and while many understand when to call police, others have an interesting interpretation of emergency situations.
Campbell River RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in woman's death
Regina
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
Regina Thunder will renew rivalry with Saskatoon Hilltops in PFC Championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops and Regina Thunder will meet in the Canadian Junior Football League’s Prairie Conference championship on Sunday, renewing the all-Saskatchewan rivalry in the final for a third-straight season.
Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island landfill ordered to remove and destroy 'triggering' Halloween sign
Staff at a Vancouver Island landfill have been ordered to remove and destroy a Halloween decoration amid complaints that it is cruel and distasteful, particularly towards Indigenous women.
