People in N.S. can now book standard-dose flu shots

Bookings for the standard-dose influenza vaccine are now available across Nova Scotia.

According to the province, public health recommendations flu vaccinations for everyone aged six months and older. The high-dose vaccine, which is free this year due to a $4.7-million investment by the province, is recommended for people age 65 years and older.

Appointments can be made online and appointments begin next week.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.