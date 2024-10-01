ATLANTIC
    • Petit-Shippagan, N.B., woman wins $1 million

    Lorraine Beaudin won $1 million in a Lotto Max prize. (Source: Atlantic Lottery) Lorraine Beaudin won $1 million in a Lotto Max prize. (Source: Atlantic Lottery)
    A New Brunswick woman is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max prize last month.

    Lorraine Beaudin from Petit-Shippagan bought a ticket for a draw on Sept. 17, according to a news release from Atlantic Lottery.

    “I went to have my ticket validated at the store, that’s when the girls face changed,” Beaudin said in the release. “I asked what was happening and she said that I won some money. I asked how much and she said, ‘A big amount.’

    “My daughter was waiting in the car and when I came out, I said, ‘That took some time, eh?’ and she agreed. So, I said, ‘Well, I just won a million dollars,’ and she started crying and said, ‘This is real Mom?’”

    Beaudin plans to use the money to buy or build a new home, among other things.

    Earlier this year, Merel Chiasson, also from Glouchester County, won a $64 million Lotto 6/49 prize.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    • Leaves of absence announced at TVDSB

    • Need office space? Downtown London has it

