Pets rescued during weekend fire in Moncton
Crews rescued multiple pets from a house fire in north end Moncton over the weekend.
Five units were called to a Crandall Street home around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Platoon Chief Mike Lake says occupants were not injured, but crews did have to rescue three cats, three guinea pigs and one pet lizard from the home. Unfortunately, he says crews could not resuscitate one of the cats.
He says all trucks have small resuscitator machines onboard designed for cats and dogs during emergency situations.
Crews rescued pets from a Moncton house fire on Aug. 10, 2024. (Source: Wade Perry)
He added in some cases, firefighters can perform a type of CPR, similar to an infant CPR, by using their fingers.
The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
IN PICTURES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 has struck the Los Angeles area: U.S. Geological Survey
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was strongly felt Monday afternoon from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego on the U.S.-Mexico border, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Chief human rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission says he has agreed to resign today after an investigation into comments he made in the past related to Israel.
Canada taking review of immigration screening of terror plot suspects 'extremely seriously,' PM Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is taking an internal review into the immigration and screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot 'extremely seriously.'
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Australian breaker Raygun praised for her 'courage' and 'character' after viral performances at the Paris Olympics
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
CBC paid over $18 million in bonuses in 2024 after it eliminated hundreds of jobs
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. paid $18.4 million in bonuses this year after hundreds of jobs at the public broadcaster were eliminated, according to documents obtained through access to information laws.
opinion Why hasn't King Charles spoken publicly about the U.K. riots?
Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of Markham real estate agent
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
-
Police release new details about Oshawa collision that involved 9 vehicles
Police have released new details regarding a weekend collision in Oshawa that killed one person and injured eight others.
-
Kensington Market parking lot to be turned into affordable housing steps away from encampment
The city says that it is moving forward with two affordable housing projects – one of them a plan to turn a parking lot in Kensington Market into affordable housing, even though the project is not fully funded yet.
Calgary
-
'Random' sexual assault by naked man prompts warning from Calgary police
A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.
-
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
-
Alberta man sees big benefits after receiving leading-edge pacemaker at Calgary hospital
Just two weeks after receiving a pacemaker in May, John Kebert was able to get back to his hikes he had missed so much.
Edmonton
-
'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
-
15-year-old shot south of Edmonton, man charged with attempted murder
One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot on Louis Bull First Nation last week.
-
Well folks, that's a fest: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss close out Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton's Folk Music Festival and 100,000 people took over Gallagher Park for four days of music, food and fun.
Montreal
-
Quebec municipalities hit by remnants of tropical storm Debby face months of cleanup
Quebec municipalities hit by the remnants of tropical storm Debby say they're looking at months of recovery.
-
Best team in MLB! Montreal Expos fans, players look back at tragic '94 season
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau, Ford prepared to work with Ottawa as mayor warns of 'transit crisis' without financial help
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.
-
Barrhaven kids gym says it's closing temporarily, cancelling camps, classes and parties
A popular kids gym in Barrhaven has temporarily closed its doors, forcing parents to find alternate arrangements for camps and classes. In a letter to customers, My Gym Ottawa says it is closing its doors temporarily due to unforeseen circumstances.
-
Police investigating after person found deceased in the Rideau Canal
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a person was found deceased in the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa.
London
-
Aylmer man loses over $80,000 in 'catfish' scam
A 65-year-old Aylmer man is out $83,000 after he was the victim of an online scam. According to police, the victim met a woman online two years ago. The pair got married by proxy in the United States but never met in person.
-
Federal dollars for local green, affordable housing initiative
A project that helps helps multi-unit residential buildings owned by low-income nonprofit organizations get to net zero, is getting $425,935 to make facilities more green.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
Barrie
-
More construction disruptions expected along Essa Road
Motorists in Barrie’s south end will soon have to deal with yet another construction disruption starting this week.
-
Highway 11 reopened following single-vehicle rollover
Highway 11 is reopened in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.
-
OPP investigate suspicious outdoor fire in Orillia
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is probing a suspicious fire in Orillia after large cardboard bales went up in flames.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic northern Ont. plywood mill committed to restarting operations after devastating fire
Hundreds of northern Ontario mill workers and their families are on pins and needles after Cochrane's biggest employer went up in flames.
-
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
-
Serious crash closed Hwy. 11 in northern Ont. for 12 hours
A pickup truck and a commercial motor vehicle collided head-on Sunday on Highway 11 near Hallébourg, leaving the pickup driver with serious injuries.
Kitchener
-
Amazing Race Canada comes to Guelph and Elora
Over the weekend, teasers showed the seven remaining teams propelling down the Elora Gorge and visiting the Guelph Civic Museum.
-
Diesel spill closes lane of Hwy. 401 near Cambridge ONroute
Around 2:40 p.m. Monday, a transport truck struck debris on the roadway, which punctured the fuel tank, police said.
-
Guelph man charged following sexual assault of healthcare worker: police
Guelph Police have charged a man after they said a healthcare worker was touched inappropriately by a patient.
Windsor
-
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say the body of a missing swimmer has been located near Leamington in Lake Erie.
-
Webinar planned to help prevent intimate partner violence and workplace violence
Registration is open for a webinar that focusses on helping prevent intimate partner violence and workplace violence.
-
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s not just ornamental – it’s a little dangerous': The invasive plant species popping up in Winnipeg
A purple-flowered weed is taking over parts of Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood – and a community organization is teaching residents how to eradicate it.
-
Sea-Doo passenger killed following collision with boat: RCMP
A woman from Portage la Prairie has died after the Sea-Doo she was riding on was struck by a boat over the weekend.
-
Teen left with 'life-altering injuries' after machete attack: WPS
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital Saturday night after a machete attack left him with life-altering injuries.
Regina
-
Pedestrian killed on Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach, Sask.
RCMP say a man walking along the Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach, Sask. Sunday night was hit and killed by a vehicle.
-
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
-
Humans are making Sask. heat waves more common, ECCC system shows
Heat waves around Canada, including Saskatchewan, are becoming more common from human influence, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters pull a body from the river
Saskatoon police say a body has been recovered from the South Saskatchewan River.
-
CPKC claps back at rail workers' strike threat with lockout notice
One of Canada’s two railway titans is clapping back after its workers got the green light to move ahead with a strike in just over a week.
-
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Vancouver
-
B.C.-based crypto platform committed $13M fraud: securities commission
A B.C.-based crypto trading platform lied to its customers while "diverting" $13 million-worth of their assets to gambling, according the provincial regulator.
-
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
-
Flair defends flight cancellation at centre of B.C. dispute, says bird strikes did occur
A dispute over a cancelled Flair Airlines flight from Calgary to Vancouver last year – which the airline blamed on bird strikes that were never recorded in a federal database – hasn't ended yet.
Vancouver Island
-
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
-
B.C.-based crypto platform committed $13M fraud: securities commission
A B.C.-based crypto trading platform lied to its customers while "diverting" $13 million-worth of their assets to gambling, according the provincial regulator.
-
New Canadian navy tugboats to enter service following two-year delay
The first of four new tugboats built for the Royal Canadian Navy have arrived in British Columbia, two years behind schedule and nearly four years since the first steel was cut for the $102-million project.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.