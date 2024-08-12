Pets rescued during weekend fire in Moncton

Crews rescued multiple pets from a house fire in north end Moncton over the weekend.

Five units were called to a Crandall Street home around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Platoon Chief Mike Lake says occupants were not injured, but crews did have to rescue three cats, three guinea pigs and one pet lizard from the home. Unfortunately, he says crews could not resuscitate one of the cats.

He says all trucks have small resuscitator machines onboard designed for cats and dogs during emergency situations.

Crews rescued pets from a Moncton house fire on Aug. 10, 2024. (Source: Wade Perry)

He added in some cases, firefighters can perform a type of CPR, similar to an infant CPR, by using their fingers.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.

