Poilievre says he’s open to green projects in Atlantic Canada

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who visited Nova Scotia on Thursday to hold an “Axe the Tax” rally in Windsor, says he supports offshore energy projects in the Maritimes.

CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis sat down with Poilievre for an interview on the carbon tax, Israel, affordable housing, and green energy. Poilievre, who said he would get rid of the carbon tax if his party formed government, noted he would want to see more green projects, like offshore wind energy in the Atlantic region.

“We do support offshore energy of all kinds as long as it’s economical,” he said. “I want to greenlight green projects. Let’s stop raising the cost of traditional energy; instead let’s bring down the cost of renewable alternatives.”

Earlier this month, Peter Nicholson, chair of the Canadian Climate Institute, published a report saying Atlantic Canada could become an offshore wind giant. The report came out in the wake of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick committing to a modified Atlantic Loop that would build on existing connections between the two provinces.

Poilievre said he was hosting the “Axe the Tax” rally in response to the effects of the carbon tax, which he said will raise the cost of home heating, among other expenses.

“Our common sense plan is to axe the carbon tax,” he said. “We’ll get rid of the tax entirely, lower the costs of your heat, your gas, and your groceries.”

The federal carbon-pricing program came into effect across Atlantic Canada on July 1.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in an interview with Battis earlier this year, said the quarterly Climate Action Incentive cheques are putting money back in the pockets of Maritimers.

“There’s been a lot of partisan attacks around this, but the one thing that Premier Houston nor Pierre Poilievre or others talk about is these cheques are supporting Canadians directly with real dollars that are landing in their bank accounts this week,” Trudeau said. “Extreme weather events are a reality. Fighting climate change is a reality. We have to do it in a way that both supports families and prepares us to be competitive and have a growing economy.”

Battis asked Poilievre how he would get people living in tents back in homes as Atlantic Canada approaches winter, and Poilievre said he would cut down on bureaucracy to incentivize homebuilding.

“We have to cap spending and cut waste to balance the budget and bring down interest rates so people can afford to a home,” he said. “I’m a common sense conservative, and Nova Scotians are renowned for their common sense. They want a leader who knows how to get things done like axing the carbon tax, like ending the tent cities by providing treatment not more drugs to addicts.”

“These are common sense things.”