Police arrest N.S. man after border agents seize child sex doll

    A 43-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing child pornography charges after border agents seized a child sex doll from Japan earlier this month.

    Canada Border Services Agency officers in Hamilton, Ont., seized the sex doll while examining international courier shipments on Oct. 8, according to an RCMP news release. The doll, which originated in Japan, was addressed to an importer at a Digby, N.S., residence.

    Police executed a search warrant at the residence and seized additional child sex dolls and “other evidence supporting both child pornography and smuggling charges” on Oct. 17.

    Police arrested Joseph Ryan Jolicoeur at the residence. He was charged with:

    • possession of child pornography
    • importation of child pornography
    • smuggling child pornography into Canada

    “Child pornography is most commonly known and understood as sexual images or videos of children,” said Const. Mandy Edwards of the RCMP Provincial ICE Unit in the release. “However, child pornography can also be written, or in audio forms, or as in this case, a visual representation such as a child sex doll. Child pornography in all its forms is considered harmful and is prohibited by the Criminal Code.”

