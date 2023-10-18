More

    • Police arrest N.S. man wanted on aggravated assault

    New Glasgow police have arrested Dennis Robert Authur Baxter, who is charged with aggravated assault. (Courtesy: New Glasgow Regional Police) New Glasgow police have arrested Dennis Robert Authur Baxter, who is charged with aggravated assault. (Courtesy: New Glasgow Regional Police)

    Police have arrested a New Glasgow, N.S. man wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order.

    According to police, Dennis Robert Authur Baxter, 35, was wanted on a province-wide warrant related to those charges dated to Oct. 10 in New Glasgow.

    Police announced on Wednesday that they arrested Baxter, who’s scheduled to appear in provincial court in Pictou on Thursday.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

