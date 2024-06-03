ATLANTIC
    • Police continue to investigate 12-year-old murder of man outside Halifax pub

    John Fulton Newcombe was shot and killed on June 1, 2012. (Source: Halifax Regional Police) John Fulton Newcombe was shot and killed on June 1, 2012. (Source: Halifax Regional Police)
    Twelve years ago John Fulton Newcombe was shot and killed at a Halifax pub, and police are still investigating the case.

    According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a reported shooting at Winston’s Pub and Eatery on Lacewood Drive around 2 a.m. on June 1, 2012. They found Fulton, 27, dead at the scene.

    Police believe someone shot Fulton just as he left the pub and then fled through a walkway towards Willett Street where a vehicle picked them up.

    The case is now part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers cash rewards up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for specified unsolved crimes. They can be reached at 1-888-710-9090.

    People can also contact police at 902-490-5020.

