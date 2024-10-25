Police dog attacked during arrest: P.E.I. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    The Prince Edward Island RCMP say a suspect attacked a police dog during an arrest on Thursday night.

    Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a possible break-and-enter at a home in Alaska, P.E.I., around 7:15 p.m., according to an RCMP news release. Police arrested a 54-year-old man at the scene and learned two other people had fled the scene on foot earlier.

    A police dog found a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman nearby. The dog bit both of them and police say the woman assaulted the animal.

    Police did not provide information on any possible injuries sustained by the suspects or the dog.

    The three unnamed suspects received unspecified charges and were released. They will appear in court at an unknown date.

